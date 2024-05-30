 Skip navigation
Giants added incentives to Darius Slayton’s contract

  
Published May 30, 2024 01:31 PM

Wide receiver Darius Slayton joined the Giants for this week’s organized team activities and he shared the reason for his return to the facility on Thursday.

Slayton had been away from the team for the first weeks of their offseason program because he was looking to rework his current deal or sign a new one with the team. Slayton told reporters that the former option turned out to be the one that got him back in the fold.

Slayton said that the Giants added incentives to his contract, which is up after this season. Slayton was already guaranteed $2.6 million this year and nothing was added to that total.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Slayton had $1.5 million in incentives already in the contract and that the team added another $650,000 to that pool. It’s not clear what Slayton has to do in order to receive that money, but being in camp and preparing with the team should help any bid to trigger those bonuses.