Giants agree to terms with Ar’Darius Washington

John Harbaugh will be bringing safety Ar’Darius Washington with him to the Giants.

Washington played for Harbaugh with the Ravens and multiple reports on Monday say that he has agreed to terms with the Giants. Connor Hughes of SNY reports that his one-year deal is worth $3 million.

Washington signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2021 and he appeared in 29 games for the team over the last five seasons. He tore his Achilles while working out ahead of the 2025 season, but was able to return for four games.

Washington had 85 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles while in Baltimore.

The Giants have also agreed to terms with former Ravens Isaiah Likely and Jordan Stout on Monday.