 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants agree to terms with Ar’Darius Washington

  
Published March 9, 2026 08:04 PM

John Harbaugh will be bringing safety Ar’Darius Washington with him to the Giants.

Washington played for Harbaugh with the Ravens and multiple reports on Monday say that he has agreed to terms with the Giants. Connor Hughes of SNY reports that his one-year deal is worth $3 million.

Washington signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2021 and he appeared in 29 games for the team over the last five seasons. He tore his Achilles while working out ahead of the 2025 season, but was able to return for four games.

Washington had 85 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles while in Baltimore.

The Giants have also agreed to terms with former Ravens Isaiah Likely and Jordan Stout on Monday.