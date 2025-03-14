Giants agree to terms with DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

The Giants are making another addition to their defensive line.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to contract terms with defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.775 million with incentives that can push the total over $2 million.

Ledbetter spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars. He only made one appearance in 2022, but played in 32 games the last two years and had 62 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed. He’s also seen time with the Lions and Buccaneers.

The Giants have also signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris this week.