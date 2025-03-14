 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Giants agree to terms with DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

  
Published March 14, 2025 05:02 PM

The Giants are making another addition to their defensive line.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to contract terms with defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.775 million with incentives that can push the total over $2 million.

Ledbetter spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars. He only made one appearance in 2022, but played in 32 games the last two years and had 62 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed. He’s also seen time with the Lions and Buccaneers.

The Giants have also signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris this week.