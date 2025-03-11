 Skip navigation
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Giants agree to terms with LB Chris Board

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:25 PM

The Giants are moving to upgrade their special teams units in free agency.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a contract with linebacker Chris Board. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $6 million for the veteran.

Board comes to the Giants after spending the 2024 season in Baltimore. He played 80 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and made one defensive start while picking up 30 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The 2024 stint was Board’s second with the Ravens. He opened his time in the NFL by spending four seasons in Baltimore and then moved on to Detroit and New England in 2022 and 2023.