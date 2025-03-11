Giants agree to terms with LB Chris Board

The Giants are moving to upgrade their special teams units in free agency.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a contract with linebacker Chris Board. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $6 million for the veteran.

Board comes to the Giants after spending the 2024 season in Baltimore. He played 80 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and made one defensive start while picking up 30 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The 2024 stint was Board’s second with the Ravens. He opened his time in the NFL by spending four seasons in Baltimore and then moved on to Detroit and New England in 2022 and 2023.