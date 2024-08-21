Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown: We’re not looking to add a QB, why would we?

The Giants say they’re all-in on Daniel Jones.

Although Jones’ preseason performance hasn’t inspired a lot of confidence, Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown said the Giants are not considering any changes to their current quarterback room of Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

“When you look at that, I would say no,” Brown told the New York Daily News. “Why would we be in the quarterback market right now? With D.J. [nine] months off his ACL injury and having his feet wet for the first time against Houston, it’s all a part of the progression process. And it’s him getting used to his weapons and us being able to protect him. I think what the O-line has shown in the preseason right now, there’s continued continuity. We all think that there’s going to be an evolution process here where we can continue to build continuity and D.J. gets comfortable as we get more reps.”

The Giants wanted to be in the quarterback market in the draft, as Hard Knocks took viewers inside the team’s attempt to trade up into the Top 3 picks and take a quarterback. But when that didn’t work out, they decided to stick with Jones. He’s guaranteed $36 million in 2024, and he’s going to have to have a very big year to justify keeping him in 2025.