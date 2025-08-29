Giants bring back Gunner Olszewski

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is back with the Giants.

Olszewski was released earlier this week as the team set up its 53-man roster and the team announced that he has re-signed on Friday. Cornerback Rico Payton, who was claimed off of waivers on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Olszewski played in 10 games for the Giants in 2023 and spent last season on their injured reserve list. He had a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown in 2023 and averaged 11.9 yards per return overall.

The Giants also announced that they have signed linebacker Zaire Barnes and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis to the practice squad. Linebacker Trace Ford was released in a corresponding move.

