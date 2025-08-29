 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants bring back Gunner Olszewski

  
Published August 29, 2025 01:37 PM

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is back with the Giants.

Olszewski was released earlier this week as the team set up its 53-man roster and the team announced that he has re-signed on Friday. Cornerback Rico Payton, who was claimed off of waivers on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Olszewski played in 10 games for the Giants in 2023 and spent last season on their injured reserve list. He had a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown in 2023 and averaged 11.9 yards per return overall.

The Giants also announced that they have signed linebacker Zaire Barnes and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis to the practice squad. Linebacker Trace Ford was released in a corresponding move.