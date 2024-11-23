 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants did not waive QB Daniel Jones on Friday

  
Published November 22, 2024 07:27 PM

The Giants announced they have released Daniel Jones, but the quarterback did not appear on the league’s transactions report Friday.

It means the team likely waives him Saturday.

He will go through waivers, but because of his contract, Jones likely clears and becomes a free agent.

Jones asked owner John Mara for his release Friday, and the Giants agreed. So, the move was announced but not yet processed.

The Giants had demoted Jones to fourth on the depth chart, because of a $23 million injury guarantee on his contract for next season.

Jones, 27, finishes his time in New York with 24-44-1 record, 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions. He also ran for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns.