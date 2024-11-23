Giants did not waive QB Daniel Jones on Friday

The Giants announced they have released Daniel Jones, but the quarterback did not appear on the league’s transactions report Friday.

It means the team likely waives him Saturday.

He will go through waivers, but because of his contract, Jones likely clears and becomes a free agent.

Jones asked owner John Mara for his release Friday, and the Giants agreed. So, the move was announced but not yet processed.

The Giants had demoted Jones to fourth on the depth chart, because of a $23 million injury guarantee on his contract for next season.

Jones, 27, finishes his time in New York with 24-44-1 record, 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions. He also ran for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns.