Giants edge rusher Brian Burns remains out of practice

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns (hip) remained out of practice on Thursday.

Burns, who leads the NFL with nine sacks, said Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday against the Eagles.

“I’m good,” Burns said.

The Giants made only two changes to their injury report from Wednesday: Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (ankle) was downgraded to out of practice, and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), linebacker Chauncey Golston (neck), and safety Jevon Holland (knee) were out of practice for a second consecutive day.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were listed as limited participants again. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (ankle) remained a full participant.