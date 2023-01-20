 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Giants elevate Zyon Gilbert, Makai Polk for Saturday's game

  
Published January 20, 2023 11:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that just because the Giants lost two games to the Eagles in the regular season, it does not mean that New York is destined to fall short again to Philly in the Divisional Round.

The Giants have made two additions to their roster for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

The team announced that cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Makai Polk have been elevated from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the divisional round of the playoffs are over.

Gilbert appeared in three regular season games and made one start for the Giants during the regular season. He had 14 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

Polk signed with the Ravens after going undrafted last year and landed on the Giants practice squad in September. He did not make any regular season appearances.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is listed as questionable to play due to a quad injury, but the rest of the Giants active roster is good to go for Saturday night in Philly.