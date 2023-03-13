 Skip navigation
Giants extend punter Jamie Gillan

  
Published March 13, 2023 02:40 AM
The Giants will keep their punter in New York.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan has agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Gillan originally arrived with the Giants at the end of the 2021 season, having signed off the Bills’ practice squad, and he signed a one-year contract and made the team last year.

Known as the Scottish Hammer, Gillan previously spent three seasons in Cleveland. In 2022 he averaged a career-high 46.8 yards per punt.