Giants fail on fourth down, Eagles go up 14-0

  
Published January 21, 2023 03:45 PM
January 21, 2023 03:23 PM
Matthew Berry and Mike Florio rip through the biggest names ahead of the Giants-Eagles matchup, including DeVonta Smith and Richie James, as well as the latest coaching news involving those teams.

Going for it on fourth down worked for Giants head coach Brian Daboll last weekend, but it proved to be the wrong call in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

Facing a fourth-and-eight at the Eagles’ 40-yard-line after a Haason Reddick sack, Daboll kept the offense on the field and called for a passing play. Reddick sacked Daniel Jones for the second straight play and the Eagles took over near midfield.

The Eagles picked up three quick first downs and then Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver Devonta Smith with a quick pass inside the red zone. Smith took it 15 yards for a touchdown and the Eagles now lead 14-0 with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.

Hurts is 7-of-7 for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also run three times for 14 yards and looks to be in far better shape than he was in the Week 18 meeting between the teams.