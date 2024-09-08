Giants force fumble, take 3-0 lead over Vikings

The Giants turned a Vikings fumble into their first points of the 2024 season.

Rookie cornerback Dru Phillips dislodged the ball from Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and linebacker Bobby Okereke recovered the ball on the Vikings’ 20-yard-line. The Giants picked up a first down on a Daniel Jones scramble, but two of the quarterback’s other runs went nowhere and the Giants had to call on kicker Graham Gano.

Gano hit the field goal and the Giants lead 3-0.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had a sack of Sam Darnold on the first Vikings possession and the Giants went three-and-out to open the game.