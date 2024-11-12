Giants G.M. Joe Schoen: We’re not that far off

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen got a vote of confidence from team owner John Mara last month and Schoen said on Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the team’s current five-game losing streak has done anything to change his status.

Schoen quickly answered “yes” when asked at a press conference if he expects to be back for the 2025 season and said that he communicates regularly with team ownership. Schoen’s confidence in his own job security didn’t do much to slow down questions about why the 2-8 team has been so dreadful on the field this season.

Schoen said he doesn’t think the team is “far off” and cited their 1-5 record in one-score games as evidence of why he feels that way. Schoen repeatedly noted the youth of the roster and pointed to players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, Tyler Nubin, and Tyrone Tracy as reason to think that the future is bright.

“I’m excited about the young players that we have,” Schoen said. “The build is tough. It hurts sometimes as you’re going through it, but you’ve got to go through it to get to the other side. I like the young foundation that we’ve put in place.”

Mara appeared to be swayed by Schoen’s arguments last month, but that commitment will be harder to stick by if the Giants continue to pile up losses of any margin once they return from the bye week.