 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants G.M. Joe Schoen: We’re not that far off

  
Published November 12, 2024 04:19 PM

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen got a vote of confidence from team owner John Mara last month and Schoen said on Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the team’s current five-game losing streak has done anything to change his status.

Schoen quickly answered “yes” when asked at a press conference if he expects to be back for the 2025 season and said that he communicates regularly with team ownership. Schoen’s confidence in his own job security didn’t do much to slow down questions about why the 2-8 team has been so dreadful on the field this season.

Schoen said he doesn’t think the team is “far off” and cited their 1-5 record in one-score games as evidence of why he feels that way. Schoen repeatedly noted the youth of the roster and pointed to players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, Tyler Nubin, and Tyrone Tracy as reason to think that the future is bright.

“I’m excited about the young players that we have,” Schoen said. “The build is tough. It hurts sometimes as you’re going through it, but you’ve got to go through it to get to the other side. I like the young foundation that we’ve put in place.”

Mara appeared to be swayed by Schoen’s arguments last month, but that commitment will be harder to stick by if the Giants continue to pile up losses of any margin once they return from the bye week.