Giants have lost eight straight division games, longest current NFL streak

When the Giants host the Eagles on Thursday night, one specific streak will be on the line. And the Giants will be hoping to end it.

New York has lost eight straight NFC East games. It’s currently the longest losing streak in division games for any NFL team.

It’s also the Giants’ longest losing streak in the division since 1975-76, when it was a five-team group that included the Cardinals. The Giants finished 5-9 in 1975 and 3-11 in 1976.

The 4-1 Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the 1-4 Giants. The Eagles lead the all-time regular-season series between the two franchises, 93-87-2.

On Sunday, the Eagles lost at home to the Broncos, and the Giants lost to the Saints in New Orleans. If the Giants can find a way to reverse the recent trend against their NFC East rivals, things could get interesting in the division.