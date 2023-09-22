Giants have worst first half point differential through three games since 1991

The Giants didn’t score any points in the first half in either of their first two games, so the six points they put on the board Thursday night were an improvement.

It wasn’t enough of one for the team to avoid landing in the wrong spot on a list of teams with the worst first half point differential through three games of a season. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports that their -57 point differential through three weeks is the worst of any team since at least the 1991 season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones said that the slow starts are something the Giants have to eliminate before they return to action against the Seahawks in Week Four.

“Yes, it’s not what we’re trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out,” Jones said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Execute better early in the game, finish in the end zone, take advantage of opportunities, but it comes down to making plays and executing better in those situations.”

The Giants were able to rally for a comeback win in Arizona despite trailing 20-0 at halftime, but they were outscored 70-12 in their two losses and that makes it plain that spotting opponents big leads is generally a bad idea in the NFL.