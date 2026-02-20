Giants hire high performance director Sam Rosengarten, five others

The Giants announced the addition of six more members of their football staff on Friday.

Director of high performance Sam Rosengarten is one of the additions and he joins head coach John Harbaugh in making the move from Baltimore to the Giants. Rosengarten spent nine seasons with the Ravens and, per the Giants, “oversaw player monitoring systems, training load management, recovery protocols, and performance analytics.”

The Giants also hired director of strength and conditioning Ron Shrift and assistant strength coach Brian Ellis away from the Ravens this offseason.

The other five new hires are football analysts Skyler Mornhinweg, Taylor Kolste, Patrick Moynahan, Kyrell Michael, and Bonner Bordelon.