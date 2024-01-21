Giants interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator

Larry Izzo was once an assistant special teams coach for the Giants and he could return to the team in a new role.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Izzo has interviewed for the team’s special teams coordinator position. Izzo has spent the last four seasons running the special teams units for the Seahawks under head coach Pete Carroll.

Izzo spent 14 years in the NFL as a core special teams player and transitioned into the coaching ranks with the Giants in 2011. He remained with the team through 2015 and then spent two seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Texans.

The Giants have hired an offensive line coach and a running backs coach since the end of the season, but continue to look for a defensive coordinator in addition to their special teams opening.