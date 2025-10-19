 Skip navigation
Giants lead Broncos 13-0 at halftime

  
Published October 19, 2025 05:42 PM

The Broncos offense was unimpressive in last Sunday’s win over the Jets in London and returning to the United States hasn’t done anything to turn things around.

The Giants forced punts on the first four Denver possessions of the game and they stuffed wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a fourth down from their own 2-yard line on the fifth. Jaxson Dart threw a pair of touchdowns while the defense was holding up their end of the bargain and the Giants lead 13-0 as a result.

Dart’s first touchdown was a 44-yard missile to tight end Daniel Bellinger and the second came when he dumped the ball to running back Cam Skattebo. Dart’s fellow rookie scampered 13 yards for a score, but kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra point to keep the lead at 13 points.

Dart is 9-of-19 for 169 yards while Skattebo has 52 total yards from scrimmage. Bellinger and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson have five catches for 129 yards between them to lead the way in the passing game.

Sutton had a 32-yard catch on a pass from Bo Nix, but the Broncos only have 102 yards overall. Nix has been sacked twice and five penalties have done nothing to help the team’s bid for their fifth win of the season.