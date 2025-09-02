 Skip navigation
Giants list Jaxson Dart as their No. 2 QB

  
Published September 2, 2025 12:43 PM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston is the team’s No. 2 quarterback during a Monday press conference, but the team gave a pretty good hint about which way they’re going on Tuesday.

The team released a depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Commanders and it lists Dart behind Russell Wilson with Winston as the third quarterback.

Depth charts released by teams always carry the caveat that they are unofficial, so it’s not a sure thing that Dart is in that role but it fits with how things were shaping up during training camp and the preseason. Sunday’s inactive list will be the final determination as the Giants will almost certainly have two active quarterbacks with the third-stringer available on an emergency basis only.

Daboll also declined to name a right guard on Monday, but the depth chart shows Greg Van Roten ahead of Evan Neal. That’s how the Giants were lining up all summer, so it seems fair to think the depth chart is an accurate representation of how things will look against Washington as well.