Giants miss Saquon Barkley, badly

The Giants miss running back Saquon Barkley.

We all saw it coming, thanks to the team’s ill-advised decision to welcome Hard Knocks cameras and microphones into the building during the offseason. As they discussed their plans for Barkley, it became clear that they viewed him as easily replaceable.

As it turned out, it’s not that easy.

Last night against the Cowboys (who gave up 275 rushing yards four days earlier), the Giants gained 26 yards on the ground, with Devin Singletary accounting for 24 on 14 carries. Barkley, in contrast, leads the league in rushing through three games, with 351 yards.

Yes, NFL teams can find competent running backs anywhere. Barkley is more than competent. He’s among the best in the league. He justifies an exception to the dime-a-dozen rule.

The Eagles saw it. And, thanks to Hard Knocks, we know some within the Giants feared the Eagles would be right.

Imagine what the Giants would be if they were able to pair Barkley with rookie receiver Malik Nabers. They might even be good enough that the Giants wouldn’t be so anxious, as we also learned from Hard Knocks, to find a new quarterback.