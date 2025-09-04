 Skip navigation
Giants OC Mike Kafka will call the team's offensive plays

  
Published September 4, 2025 12:55 PM

The Giants are going back to using offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their offensive play caller.

Kafka called the team’s plays during the preseason and head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that will continue to be the case in the regular season. Kafka called plays from the sideline this summer and he will continue to work from that spot rather than up in the booth.

Daboll called the team’s plays in 2024 after giving Kafka that responsibility during the 2023 season. Neither coach’s calls resulted in the kind of offensive success needed to win games in the NFL, but the hope is that the changes they’ve made to personnel this year will make those choices look better this time around.

If that’s the case, Kafka could see more interest on the head coaching market. He has interviewed for openings in the past and a winning season would be a good feather in his cap for the next round of conversations.