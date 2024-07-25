Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor says he’s “good” after leaving practice with an injury.

The Giants unveiled a change to their offensive line alignment at Wednesday’s practice, but it didn’t last long.

After lining up at left guard throughout the team’s offseason program, free agent acquisition Jermaine Eluemunor was at right tackle as the Giants opened training camp. Evan Neal played in that spot last year, but he struggled with his performance and he’s currently on the physically unable to perform list because of an ankle injury so the Eluemunor move signaled that there will be competition for that position.

Eluemunor’s time on the field was brief, however. He went down on a knee after one play and had to be helped off the field by members of the training staff. Eluemunor offered a positive update on social media later in the day.

“I’m good,” Eluemunor wrote.

Eluemunor’s injury was diagnosed as bruised ribs. It’s unclear how much time he might miss and that’s one of several things to monitor on the Giants’ offensive line this summer.