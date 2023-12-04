Giants open practice window for Tyrod Taylor

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is getting closer to a return.

Taylor is being designated for return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window is being opened, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Taylor has been on injured reserve for the last four weeks after suffering a rib injury.

The designation means the Giants have three weeks to bring Taylor back to the active roster or shut him down for the season. He’ll likely be activated.

But it’s unclear whether Taylor will start at quarterback when he is active. The Giants have gone 2-1 in games started by third-string undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, and head coach Brian Daboll may think it makes more sense to continue evaluating DeVito down the stretch than to put the 34-year-old Taylor back on the field.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is out for the season, so it’s down to DeVito, Taylor or Matt Barkley for the Giants the rest of the way.