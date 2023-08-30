Giants opt for 10 captains in 2023

Daniel Jones will get a “C” on his jersey. Nine other Giants will, too.

The Giants have opted to name 10 total captains for the 2023 season. Ten. That seems excessive. Presumably, coach Brian Daboll has a reason for it.

In addition to Jones, the others captains will be running back Saquon Barkley, tackle Andrew Thomas, tight end Darren Waller, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Bobby Okereke, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, safety Xavier McKinney, and kicker Graham Gano.

The honor is largely ceremonial in the NFL, conferring no real duties or responsibilities during game day. Primarily, the status sends a message to the locker room. But with 53 players on the active roster, what is the message when nearly 20 percent of the team has the captain designation?