Giants OT James Hudson fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness

  
The NFL fined Giants offensive tackle James Hudson for an unnecessary roughness penalty on the team’s first drive Sunday. Hudson will lose $12,172 from his paycheck.

Hudson was flagged four times — including two personal fouls — on the Giants’ opening drive in the loss to Dallas. It included a open hand slap of Cowboys edge rusher James Houston’s head.

Coach Brian Daboll called it a “technique” issue,” and Hudson called it an accident.

“The club, I obviously didn’t mean to do it on purpose,” Hudson said this week, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “If you watch the play, the guy was falling, so I mean my hand was higher a little bit.”

The NFL disagreed (as did anyone else who watched the play).

The Giants signed Hudson to a two-year, $12 million contract with $6 million guaranteed to be the swing tackle. He started with Andrew Thomas sidelined wtih a foot injury.

Thomas is questionable for Sunday’s game after missing the first two games.