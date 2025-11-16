Giants, Packers tied 13-13 at halftime

The Giants and Packers both scored two touchdowns in the first half. (Three of the four touchdown drives directed by backup quarterbacks.) And both missed an extra point.

The teams are tied 13-13 at halftime.

Lucas Havrisik, kicking in place of Brandon McManus, missed the PAT on the Packers’ first touchdown drive. Younghoe Koo made his first PAT, and he made a second PAT, but it was negated by a chop block penalty on Austin Schlottmann. Koo then missed the 48-yard extra point try.

Jameis Winston, playing in place of Jaxson Dart, directed the Giants on scoring drives of 65 and 68 yards in his first action of 2025. Devin Singletary scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Winston is 8-of-11 for 86 yards, with Isaiah Hodgins catching three for 32 yards.

The Packers have outgained the Giants 183 to 138.

Jordan Love, who missed seven plays with a left shoulder injury, is 6-of-13 for 75 yards. Emanuel Wilson, who is subbing for the injured Josh Jacobs, had an 11-yard touchdown run.

Malik Willis led the Packers to their first touchdown drive after Love’s brief departure, throwing a 1-yard scoring toss to Christian Watson. Willis went 2-for-2 for 6 yards and also had a 16-yard run.

Romeo Doubs has three catches for 40 yards, and Jacobs had seven carries for 40 yards before leaving with a knee injury that has him questionable to return.