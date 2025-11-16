 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants, Packers tied 13-13 at halftime

  
Published November 16, 2025 02:39 PM

The Giants and Packers both scored two touchdowns in the first half. (Three of the four touchdown drives directed by backup quarterbacks.) And both missed an extra point.

The teams are tied 13-13 at halftime.

Lucas Havrisik, kicking in place of Brandon McManus, missed the PAT on the Packers’ first touchdown drive. Younghoe Koo made his first PAT, and he made a second PAT, but it was negated by a chop block penalty on Austin Schlottmann. Koo then missed the 48-yard extra point try.

Jameis Winston, playing in place of Jaxson Dart, directed the Giants on scoring drives of 65 and 68 yards in his first action of 2025. Devin Singletary scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Winston is 8-of-11 for 86 yards, with Isaiah Hodgins catching three for 32 yards.

The Packers have outgained the Giants 183 to 138.

Jordan Love, who missed seven plays with a left shoulder injury, is 6-of-13 for 75 yards. Emanuel Wilson, who is subbing for the injured Josh Jacobs, had an 11-yard touchdown run.

Malik Willis led the Packers to their first touchdown drive after Love’s brief departure, throwing a 1-yard scoring toss to Christian Watson. Willis went 2-for-2 for 6 yards and also had a 16-yard run.

Romeo Doubs has three catches for 40 yards, and Jacobs had seven carries for 40 yards before leaving with a knee injury that has him questionable to return.