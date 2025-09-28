 Skip navigation
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Giants pick off Justin Herbert, extend lead to 21-10

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:26 PM

The Giants have stretched their lead over the Chargers to 11 points in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart flipped a shovel pass to tight end Theo Johnson for a three-yard score and a dead ball penalty on the Chargers set up a one-yard Cam Skattebo two-point conversion. That made it 21-10 Giants with just under three minutes to play in the third.

The Giants got the ball on the 3-yard line after defensive back Dru Phillips picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and returned the ball 56 yards. It was the second interception of the game for Herbert, who came into Sunday without an interception in his last nine road games.

Dart also ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and the Giants will now try to finish things out with his first NFL win as well.