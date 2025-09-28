Giants pick off Justin Herbert, extend lead to 21-10

The Giants have stretched their lead over the Chargers to 11 points in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart flipped a shovel pass to tight end Theo Johnson for a three-yard score and a dead ball penalty on the Chargers set up a one-yard Cam Skattebo two-point conversion. That made it 21-10 Giants with just under three minutes to play in the third.

The Giants got the ball on the 3-yard line after defensive back Dru Phillips picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and returned the ball 56 yards. It was the second interception of the game for Herbert, who came into Sunday without an interception in his last nine road games.

Dart also ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and the Giants will now try to finish things out with his first NFL win as well.