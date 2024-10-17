Giants place Andrew Thomas on IR; Malik Nabers has full practice participation

The Giants placed left tackle Andrew Thomas on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. Thomas will miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery on a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft, was injured during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. But he played all 79 offensive snaps of the contest.

He had played 100 percent of New York’s offensive snaps in 2024.

Receiver Malik Nabers is moving closer to a return, with a full practice Thursday. He has missed the past two games with a concussion. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) also returned to full participation Thursday.

The only other change to the report was the addition of defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (neck). He sat out practice as did linebacker Brian Burns (groin), punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip).

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), running back Devin Singletary (groin), receiver Darius Slayton (groin) and linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) were limited.