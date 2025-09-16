Giants place LB Chris Board on injured reserve

The Giants placed linebacker Chris Board on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Board injured his chest in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cowboys, playing only 14 snaps.

He is the team’s second inside linebacker to land on injured reserve in two weeks, with Micah McFadden going down with a foot injury in the season opener. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury, and Darius Muasau, starting in place of McFadden in Week 2, went out with a concussion.

In a corresponding move, the Giants signed linebacker Swayze Bozeman from the practice squad. Bozeman played five defensive snaps and 24 on special teams Sunday.

He spent last season with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie out of Southern Mississippi. Bozeman played in the Chiefs’ final six games, including all three in the postseason. He appeared in Super Bowl LIX and recorded two special teams tackles.

The Giants also announced they signed wide receiver Dalen Cambre, linebacker Neville Hewitt and linebacker Curtis Jacobs to their practice squad. They cut tight end Qadir Ismail and defensive back Patrick McMorris from their practice squad.

Cambre, an undrafted rookie from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, spent the offseason with the Giants before they waived him during final roster reductions on Aug. 26.

Hewitt arrives as a veteran exception. He has played in 146 games with 48 starts for the Dolphins (2015-17), Jets (2018-20) and Texans (2021-24). Hewitt, who was a free agent, played in all 17 games for the Texans last season and made four starts. He has also appeared in five postseason games, including two in each of the past two seasons with Houston.

Jacobs was released by the Titans on Aug. 27. He played nine games with two starts for the Patriots as a rookie last season after starting his NFL journey with the Chiefs.