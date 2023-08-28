Giants put TE Chris Myarick on IR, waive three others

The Giants put wide receiver Byrce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve Sunday and they put another player injured in their final preseason game on the list on Monday.

Tight end Chris Myarick reportedly fractured his hand against the Jets and he was placed on injured reserve. With the move coming before the cut to 53 players, Myarick will not be eligible to return to the active roster during the regular season.

Myarick had 10 catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games for the Giants the last two seasons. He also played in three games for the Dolphins in 2020.

The Giants also waived guard Jack Anderson, guard Wyatt Davis, and cornerback Zyon Gilbert. All three players were cut with injury designations.