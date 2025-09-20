 Skip navigation
Giants quickly move on from Xavier Gipson

  
Published September 20, 2025 07:46 PM

Despite being undrafted in 2023, receiver Xavier Gipson made it more than two years with the Jets. He didn’t make it two weeks with the Giants.

The other New York team waived Gipson on Saturday.

The Jets had release Gipson following a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, during which his fumble on a kickoff return helped fuel the Steelers’ come-from-behind win.

Gipson was inactive for his first, and only, game for the Giants.

He’ll head to waivers again. If he isn’t claimed, he’ll become a free agent — and he’ll likely end up on a practice squad.