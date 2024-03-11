Giants re-sign Gunner Olszewski

Punt returner Gunner Olszewski will be back with the Giants in 2024.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Olszewski has agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC East team. Olszewski joined the Giants during the 2023 season after opening the year with the Steelers.

Olszewski had a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown while with the Giants and averaged 11.9 yards per return in 10 games with the team. That’s the same as his career average and the touchdown was the second of his career.

Olszewski also played a handful of offensive snaps in those games, but he did not have any offensive touches for the Giants.