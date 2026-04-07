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Giants re-sign WR Ryan Miller

  
Published April 7, 2026 10:15 AM

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is not expected to join the Giants for the first day of their offseason program, but wide receiver Ryan Miller should be with the team.

The Giants announced on Tuesday morning that they have re-signed Miller after tendering him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier in the offseason.

Miller joined the Giants last December after being claimed off of waivers, but did not play any snaps before the end of the season. He signed with the Buccaneers after going undrafted in 2023 and played in 25 games ahead of being cut in Tampa.

Miller had 14 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns during his time with the Bucs.