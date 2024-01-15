Giants request permission to interview Derrick Ansley for defensive coordinator

There is another known candidate for the Giants’ vacancy at defensive coordinator.

New York has requested permission to interview Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley for the position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called the defensive plays until he was fired following the team’s 63-21 loss to Las Vegas in December. But Ansley called the defense for the last three games of the season.

The 2023 season was Ansley’s first as Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator but he had joined the club as defensive backs coach in 2021. While Ansley, 42, has spent most of his career in the college ranks as a defensive assistant, he was the Raiders defensive backs coach in 2018. He then went to the University of Tennessee to be its defensive coordinator and DBs coach from 2019-2020.

The Giants need a new defensive coordinator after parting ways with Wink Martindale last week.