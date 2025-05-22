Giants restructure Brian Burns’ contract

The Giants signed first-round edge rusher Abdul Carter to a four-year, $45.3 million fully guaranteed contract. But to get it done, they needed to make room.

The team had less than $2 million in cap space before restructuring Brian Burns’ contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants converted $10 million of Burns’ base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up enough space to get Carter signed.

The Giants acquired Burns in a trade with the Panthers last year and signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract, with $87.5 million guaranteed.

Burns totaled 71 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and eight passes defensed in his first season in New York.

He now will team up with Carter to give the Giants a formidable pass rush duo.