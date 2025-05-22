 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants restructure Brian Burns’ contract

  
Published May 22, 2025 03:38 PM

The Giants signed first-round edge rusher Abdul Carter to a four-year, $45.3 million fully guaranteed contract. But to get it done, they needed to make room.

The team had less than $2 million in cap space before restructuring Brian Burns’ contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants converted $10 million of Burns’ base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up enough space to get Carter signed.

The Giants acquired Burns in a trade with the Panthers last year and signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract, with $87.5 million guaranteed.

Burns totaled 71 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and eight passes defensed in his first season in New York.

He now will team up with Carter to give the Giants a formidable pass rush duo.