Giants rolling in Chicago after Jaxson Dart’s second rushing touchdown

  
Published November 9, 2025 02:49 PM

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is doing it all today in Chicago.

Early in the third quarter, Dart has 50 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and he also has 205 yards passing. Dart’s second rushing touchdown gave the Giants a 17-7 lead over the Bears.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has not been as good, as Chicago has struggled to move the ball after an early touchdown drive.

Dart now has seven rushing touchdowns in his first seven career starts. Cam Newton is the only other quarterback in NFL history who has done that.