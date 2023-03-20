Giants sign cornerback Leonard Johnson

Free agent cornerback Leonard Johnson worked out for the Giants earlier Monday, and they apparently liked what they saw.

The team now has signed Johnson to a three-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Johnson, who played at Duke, was projected as a possible late-round draft pick a year ago but tore an anterior cruciate ligament while training in the pre-draft process. No one signed him as he went through his rehab.

Johnson totaled 165 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions in his four years for the Blue Devils.