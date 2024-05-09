 Skip navigation
Giants sign fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

  
Published May 9, 2024 07:16 PM

The Giants signed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.,, their fifth-round draft pick, on Thursday, the team announced.

The team’s rookie minicamp is this weekend at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Tracy played six seasons of collegiate football, the first four as a wide receiver at Iowa and the final two at Purdue. He played 63 games with 30 starts and finished his career with 146 rushing attempts for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 113 receptions for 1,201 yards and five scores.

At Purdue, Tracy also averaged 25.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns, including a 98-yard touchdown.

In 2023, Tracy appeared in 11 games with nine starts, missing one game with an injury. He posted career-high totals of 113 carries, 716 yards and nine touchdowns (eight rushing, one on a kickoff return). He added 19 receptions for 132 yards and was named Academic All-Big Ten.