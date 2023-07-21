 Skip navigation
Giants sign James Robinson

  
Published July 21, 2023 03:32 PM

Saquon Barkley is not expected to join the Giants for the start of training camp next week, so the team has moved to add some more depth to their backfield.

The team announced the signing of James Robinson on Friday afternoon. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Robinson signed with the Patriots early in the offseason, but he was released in June amid reports that he wasn’t healthy enough to be a contributor. It appears the Giants don’t share those concerns, but Robinson’s training camp work will determine where things stand on that front.

The Giants also have Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and fifth-round pick Eric Gray on the 90-man roster.

Robinson ran 81 times for 340 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars last year before being traded to the Jets. He had just 85 yards on 29 carries for the co-tenants of what is once again his home stadium.