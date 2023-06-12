Patriots cut James Robinson

Running back James Robinson signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March, but he won’t be going to training camp with the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots waived Robinson on Monday. The team is holding its mandatory minicamp this week and reporters at practice noted that Robinson was not on the field for Monday’s work.

Robinson’s deal included $150,000 in guaranteed money, but the Patriots will clear more than $1.1 million in cap space with the move.

Robinson ran for 1,070 yards and and seven touchdowns as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars in 2020 and scored eight more times in 2021, but he was traded to the Jets at midseason last year and played sparingly for his new team before being non-tendered as a restricted free agent.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, fourth-round pick Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor are the remaining running backs in New England.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team also waived cornerback Tae Hayes.