Giants to sign Justin Pugh to practice squad

The Giants offensive line was a disaster against the Seahawks on Monday night and the team is bringing back an old friend as they try to find a way to elicit better performances in the future.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are signing Justin Pugh to their practice squad. Veteran special teamer and running back Taiwan Jones is being released.

Pugh worked out for the Giants when they were in Arizona between their Week Two win over the Cardinals and their Week Three loss to the 49ers. He was a 2013 first-round pick by the Giants and started 63 games at guard and tackle for the team over five seasons before moving on to the Cardinals.

Pugh started 56 more games for the NFC West squad, but has not played since tearing his ACL in Week Six of the 2022 season. If he is back to full health and close to his old form, the Giants will probably find a spot for him up front in the near future.