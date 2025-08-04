 Skip navigation
Giants sign LB K.J. Cloyd

  
Published August 4, 2025 04:41 PM

The Giants have made a few moves on Monday afternoon to bolster the team’s depth.

New York announced the club has added linebacker K.J. Cloyd and confirmed the previously reported signing of running back Jonathan Ward.

This is Cloyd’s second stint with the Giants after spending time with the club last summer. While he was let go as part of the team’s roster cuts to start the regular season, he joined the Broncos’ practice squad. He has not yet played in a regular-season game.

The Giants needed to add Ward with Eric Gray on the physically unable to perform list and rookie Cam Skattebo currently day-to-day.

As corresponding moves, New York placed linebacker Ty Summers on injured reserve and waived running back Rashawn Baker with an injury designation.