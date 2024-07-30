 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign OL Greg Van Roten

  
Published July 30, 2024 10:10 AM

The Giants have added a veteran offensive lineman.

New York has signed Greg Van Roten, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters in his Tuesday press conference.

Van Roten, 34, spent last season with the Raiders, playing under now-Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. Van Roten started all 17 games for Las Vegas, playing 98 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

As a corresponding move, the Giants are waiving cornerback Aaron Robinson with a failed physical designation. Robinson has not played since the 2022 season due to a knee injury.