Giants sign OL Greg Van Roten

The Giants have added a veteran offensive lineman.

New York has signed Greg Van Roten, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters in his Tuesday press conference.

Van Roten, 34, spent last season with the Raiders, playing under now-Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. Van Roten started all 17 games for Las Vegas, playing 98 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

As a corresponding move, the Giants are waiving cornerback Aaron Robinson with a failed physical designation. Robinson has not played since the 2022 season due to a knee injury.