Giants sign third-round pick Darius Alexander

The Giants have signed another member of their 2025 draft class.

Defensive lineman Darius Alexander signed his four-year deal with the team. The third-round pick is the sixth player from the class who has signed with the team.

Fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo is the only unsigned player from the group.

Alexander started 12 games during his final season at Toledo. He had 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defensed during the season and he capped his college time with a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown in the team’s bowl win over Pitt.