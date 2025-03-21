 Skip navigation
Giants sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

  
Published March 21, 2025 10:39 AM

The Giants have added some depth at receiver.

New York announced on Friday that the club has signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes Humphrey’s contract is for one year.

Humphrey, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. He spent his first three seasons with the Saints before heading to the Patriots in 2022. He reunited with head coach Sean Payton with the Broncos in 2023, staying on with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Humphrey caught a career-high 31 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown. He appeared in all 17 games with seven starts, playing 50 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.