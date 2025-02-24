 Skip navigation
Giants, Steelers, Browns, Raiders show interest in Matthew Stafford

  
Published February 24, 2025 12:09 PM

The awkwardness between the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford has resulted in the Rams giving Stafford permission to speak to other teams. And other teams are apparently speaking to Stafford.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Giants, Steelers, Browns, and Raiders have shown interest in Stafford. Along with unnamed “others.”

Each of those four will need a starting quarterback for 2025. And each could do a lot worse than Stafford.

The challenge becomes working out companion deals with the Rams for a trade and with Stafford for a new contract. Along the way, Stafford might learn what a team would pay if that team didn’t have to give up draft picks and/or players to get him. Which could make Stafford more interested in being released than being traded.

A release with a post-June 1 designation would help the Rams. It would cut in half the $45.3 million cap charge they’d take by trading him, splitting the number over two years. Of course, they’d still have to carry his 2025 cap charge of $49.6 million until June 1.

The Rams surely won’t want to let him go with compensation, especially not if a new team values him enough to make Stafford the newest member of the $50 million club, if he were a free agent. The trick will be to strike a balance that works for the Rams and for Stafford.

Still, Stafford has some leverage. He could tell the Rams, “I’m under contract, and I’m staying put.” If the Rams have decided it’s time to move on — and the decision to let him talk to other teams tends to suggest that’s the case — they’d be stuck with Stafford and his $49.6 million cap charge.

Of course, Stafford would also be stuck with $27 million in compensation for 2025, which is much less than he’ll make if he’s traded to a team that gives him a new deal.

However it all plays out, the cards are currently landing on the table. And with the entire NFL descending on Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, a deal if any could happen in the coming days.