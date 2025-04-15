Giants to hold private workout with QB Tyler Shough

Add one more to the list of quarterbacks the Giants will work out privately before next week’s draft.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Louisville’s Tyler Shough will work out for New York later this week.

Notably, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe will also have private workouts with the Giants.

New York holds the No. 3 overall pick and the No. 34 overall pick — the second selection of Day 2 — in this year’s draft.

While the club has signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as free agents, the Giants could still draft a quarterback of the future.

Shough, who turns 26 in September, played at Oregon from 2018-2020, Texas Tech from 2021-2023, and Louisville in 2024. Having dealt with several injuries over the course of his career, he was healthy last season, throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. He’s received plenty of interest across the league leading up to next week’s draft.