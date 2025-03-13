 Skip navigation
Giants to re-sign OL Aaron Stinnie

  
Published March 13, 2025 07:09 PM

Aaron Stinnie has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Giants for 2025, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Stinnie, 31, signed a one-year, $1.293 million contract with the team last offseason and ended up playing 16 games with three starts with the Giants.

He began his career with the Titans in 2018 and then went to the Bucs for 3 1/2 seasons. His stint in Tampa included 11 starts at left guard in 2023 but is best known for his play in the 2020 postseason when the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

After starting right guard Alex Cappa fractured an ankle in a wild-card game against Washington, Stinnie stepped in and played well during the playoff run.

In his career, Stinnie has appeared in 47 games with 15 starts in the regular season. He has played another seven postseason games with five starts.