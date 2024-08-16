Giants to sign Jakob Johnson

The Giants are bringing in a player with some positional flexibility.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York is signing Jakob Johnson.

Johnson, 29, doubles as a tight end and fullback. He entered the league with the Patriots in 2019 and played there years for the franchise before following former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas in 2022 when he became Raiders head coach.

Johnson appeared in 13 games with five starts for Las Vegas last year, playing 23 percent of offensive snaps in games played and 42 percent of special teams snaps.

In 67 career games, Johnson has 19 catches for 105 yards with a touchdown.