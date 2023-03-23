 Skip navigation
Giants to sign Jamison Crowder

  
Published March 23, 2023 09:23 AM
nbc_pft_wallertrade_230315v2
March 15, 2023 09:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the reports surrounding the Giants acquiring Darren Waller from the Raiders for a third-round pick and analyze what impact the TE will have.

Once again, Jamison Crowder is set to play his home games in MetLife Stadium.

But he’ll be wearing a different uniform this time around.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Crowder has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants.

Crowder spent the 2022 season with the Bills but appeared in only four games due to injury. He caught six passes for 60 yards in his limited appearances.

Before that, Crowder spent three seasons with the Jets. He notably caught 78 passes for 833 yards with six touchdowns for New York in 2019. His production dipped to 51 catches for 447 yards with two TDs in 2021.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Crowder played his first four seasons with Washington.

In 100 games with 51 starts, Crowder has 415 catches for 4,667 yards with 28 touchdowns.